The NFL is back, and one of its most highly anticipated Week 1 matchups this weekend features the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Cleveland Browns on the road at the newly renamed Huntington Bank Field. And it's not just because it's Tom Brady's broadcast debut on Fox.

As usual, the Cowboys have been dominating the headlines all offseason, but maybe for the wrong reasons. It’s all been about financials and new contracts—nothing too serious like player suspensions or worse.

But Dallas fans could be witnessing the swan song for Dak Prescott, who is still in ongoing negotiations with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about a new contract. Jones and the team have already secured one of their star players whose contract was a major talking point this offseason. They signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension. This could also, however, be another sign that Prescott’s time in a Dallas uniform might be coming to an end.

If this is indeed the last season for this group led by Prescott, they begin their final campaign together against what should be a tough Browns team. Both teams are coming off postseason appearances, though both were knocked out in their first games.

There’s a lot to prove for this year’s Cowboys team, who lost many important pieces during the offseason. It will be crucial for this team to start on a positive note, as many are down on them this year. With that said, let's dive into bold predictions for the Cowboys against the Browns in Week 1.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Rico Dowdle rushes for the most yards of any Cowboys running back against the Browns

One of the many questions surrounding the 2024 Cowboys is the running back position. Dallas lost Tony Pollard in free agency and initially did nothing to fill the void he left. They also didn’t select one in the draft.

Later, the Cowboys went back to familiarity and brought back Ezekiel Elliott and recently signed Dalvin Cook. However, one of the few who remained on the roster from last season is 26-year-old Rico Dowdle. In three seasons, Dowdle has just 96 carries for 385 yards and two touchdowns.

With Cook still needing to acclimate to the team and learn the playbook and Elliott aged and likely getting fewer carries, Dowdle is set to gain the most yards out of the three. Look for him to be the leading rusher on Sunday.

Dak Prescott throws for under 200 yards and one touchdown

When Prescott hits the field Sunday against the Browns, he'll be going up against last year’s leader in total defense. The Browns led the NFL in passing defense, allowing just 164.7 yards per game.

With what may be a minimal rushing attack from the Cowboys, the team's only real remaining skill position player is CeeDee Lamb. Oh, and he's currently listed as out for the game on Sunday, per ESPN. The remaining group includes Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert as the top targets. Everything is going against Prescott in this game so far, and they haven’t even kicked off yet. So, it would come as no surprise if he falls way shy of 200 yards passing. He did that in four games last season.

Cowboys defense causes two turnovers

Over the past two seasons, the Cowboys have led the NFL in takeaways with 59. Last year, they ranked 13th in the league with 26. When considering this game, a clear X-factor is the Browns' Deshaun Watson.

After giving up a haul to trade for him with the Houston Texans a few years back, then paying him even more money in an extension, Watson has come nowhere close to living up to his deal. That’s mostly because he can’t complete a full season. In the past two years, he's played in just 12 games, and in that span, he's made 11 turnovers. If the Cowboys do anything of merit on Sunday, it will be forcing Watson to cough up the ball somehow. That will at least keep them in it for a while. But missing DaRon Bland will hurt for Dallas.

Cowboys lose to Browns by 10 points

Between all the offseason shenanigans involving Prescott, Lamb, and even Micah Parsons’ contracts, plus Jones and his usual ramblings, there’s just not a lot to like about the Cowboys this season. There are questions when it comes to depth and talent, as most of what made them great a season ago and prior is mostly gone, with possibly Prescott not far behind.

Prescott will, without question, be the story of the season for this year's Cowboys team. He’ll prove he's deserving of a deal one way or another. His performances will determine how lucrative that deal gets. He'll have to do a lot with less this season, especially in this first game. A lack of offensive weapons and a tough defense does not bode well for the Cowboys in Week 1.