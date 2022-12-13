By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop. And fans would love to see a player such as Dansby Swanson sign with the ball club. But other than the fact that Swanson is a talented player, there are 3 primary reasons as to why the Dodgers should pursue him in MLB free agency.

If the season started today, Gavin Lux would likely be the starting shortstop. The Dodgers have enough talent to still compete even in that event. But this is an organization that has World Series aspirations. As a result, they are going to do what it takes to reach new heights. Without further ado, here are 3 reasons why the Dodgers should sign Dansby Swanson this offseason.

Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman reunion

Some players simply perform well alongside one another.

Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman were instrumental in leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series victory in 2021. Swanson even pleaded for the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman prior to Freeman’s departure for LA during the 2021 offseason.

Freddie Freeman’s presence with the Dodgers will intrigue Swanson. Shortstop and first base are two positions that need to be in sync with one another, and it would be exciting to watch Freeman and Swanson reunite in Southern California.

Swanson’s overall impact on the Dodgers

Dansby Swanson would add more than just talent to the Dodgers. He’s well-regarded as a quality clubhouse presence. Additionally, his presence would allow Gavin Lux to remain at second base.

Lux features the talent to play shortstop. But he profiles better as a big league second baseman. It would not be surprising to see Lux emerge as an All-Star at second base down the road. However, moving over to shortstop in LA brings a completely new element of pressure.

Dansby Swanson would also help to deepen the lineup. The Dodgers would certainly not mind adding another impactful right-handed bat to compliment Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Something that has not been discussed often enough is Swanson’s defense. He isn’t someone who’s going to consistently win Gold Glove awards. But Dansby Swanson goes out everyday and provides steady defense with the occasional highlight reel play. World Series winning teams tend to be strong up the middle, and Swanson’s reliability would be crucial moving forward.

Shohei Ohtani

Rumors previously emerged that the Dodgers might be saving money in order to pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency next offseason. But Dansby Swanson will not command as much money as Trea Turner. He may even make less than Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. The Dodgers could still make a run for Ohtani even if they were to land Dansby Swanson in free agency.

Swanson is still going to cost an eye-opening amount. But if he ends up being the only marquee free agent the Dodgers add this offseason, they will have the means necessary to pursue Ohtani in 2023. And Swanson’s presence would provide them with a terrific option at a premier position for years to come.

Final thoughts

Dansby Swanson has been linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency. The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are a pair of ball clubs to keep tabs on. A return to the Atlanta Braves also should not be ruled out.

However, it would not be surprising to see the Dodgers make a run for Swanson this offseason.