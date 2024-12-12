ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley continues on the prelims with a fight between Davey Grant and Ramon Taveras in the bantamweight division. Grant is coming off a controversial split-decision defeat his last time out and this will be his first fight in 17 months meanwhile, Taveras comes into this fight with a controversial split-decision victory of his own in his UFC debut as he looks to keep the good times rolling in his home state this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Grant-Taveras prediction and pick.

Davey Grant (13-7) comes into this matchup off a lengthy layoff after withdrawing from his bout with Cody Gibson earlier this year. He is now 2-1 in his last three fights where he could easily be 3-0 coming into this matchup. Now, Grant will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Ramon Taveras this weekend at UFC Tampa.

Ramon Taveras (10-2) has now won back-to-back fights after suffering defeat in his first stint on the Contender Series. While he did win a controversial split decision against Serhiy Sidey in his UFC debut, he put on an exciting fight and had his moments. Now, Taveras will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes longtime UFC veteran Davey Grant this weekend.

UFC Tampa Odds

Davey Grant-Ramon Taveras Odds

Davey Grant: -115

Ramon Taveras: -105

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Davey Grant Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Marcos – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (4 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Davey Grant is poised to secure a victory against Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa this weekend, leveraging his wealth of experience and proven resilience in the octagon. Grant's recent performance against Daniel Marcos, despite resulting in a controversial split decision loss, showcased his ability to compete at a high level against rising talents in the bantamweight division. His striking accuracy and defensive skills, honed through years of UFC competition, will likely prove too much for the less experienced Taveras to handle.

While Taveras boasts an impressive record of 10-2, Grant's experience against higher-caliber opponents gives him a significant edge. Grant's durability is particularly noteworthy, having never been knocked out in his professional career despite facing formidable strikers. This resilience, combined with his well-rounded skill set and ability to adapt mid-fight, makes Grant the favorite to outwork Taveras and secure a decisive victory, potentially halting the momentum of the up-and-coming “Savage” in the process.

Why Ramon Taveras Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Serhiy Sidey – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Ramon Taveras is set to defeat Davey Grant at UFC Tampa this weekend, leveraging his explosive striking and tactical prowess. Known as “The Savage,” Taveras boasts an impressive record of 10-2, with a significant portion of those victories coming by knockout. His striking accuracy and ability to cut off the cage allow him to pressure opponents effectively, forcing them into uncomfortable positions. Taveras's recent performances have showcased his powerful boxing combinations and quick reflexes, making him a dangerous adversary for Grant, who may struggle to cope with Taveras's relentless pace and power.

Moreover, Taveras's resilience and adaptability in the octagon are key factors in his favor. Having faced high-level competition, he has developed a strong grappling foundation that complements his striking abilities. His experience in various promotions, including Dana White’s Contender Series, has prepared him for the intensity of UFC bouts. Taveras's ability to mix striking with effective grappling will likely give him the upper hand against Grant, who may find it challenging to implement his game plan. With Taveras’s combination of speed, power, and tactical intelligence, he is well-equipped to secure a victory at UFC Tampa.

Final Davey Grant-Ramon Taveras Prediction & Pick

This bantamweight clash is expected to be an absolute banger. Davey Grant and Ramon Taveras are two fighters who come to throw down and this weekend will be no exception. Grant certainly has a higher level of experience against the elite of the bantamweight division. Still, he is getting up there in age and Taveras is surging bantamweight who's looking to pick up the biggest win of his career this weekend. Ultimately, expect Davey Grant to come forward utilizing his awkward style of fighting to this advantage early on until Tavares finds his rhythm on the feet, lets his hands go, and puts it on Grant getting the nod on the judge's scorecards in his backyard this weekend to extend his winning streak to three in a row.

Final Davey Grant-Ramon Taveras Prediction & Pick: Ramon Taveras (-105), Over 2.5 Rounds (-130)