David and Victoria Beckham, longtime friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are allegedly facing a royal rift as accusations of leaking information about the Sussexes have led to the end of their friendship. According to a report, the Beckhams were accused of sharing details with the core Royal Family while Prince Harry and Meghan live in California, the New York Post reports.

An anonymous insider told The Mail on Sunday that a tense phone call between the couples resulted in heated accusations, leaving David “absolutely bloody furious.” The source claims that reconciliation is now unlikely.

For years, the Beckhams had been close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even attending the Royal Wedding in 2018 along with numerous other celebrities. The two couples had maintained good communication while living in England and during part of their residence in the United States.

However, recent events, including Prince Harry's memoir and the Netflix docuseries, reportedly led to the breakdown of their relationship. The fallout affected Meghan's friendship with Victoria Beckham, once considered one of her best friends. Meghan seems to have found a new confidante in Victoria Jackson, a cosmetics magnate and their neighbor in Montecito, California.

“Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life,” a second source told the outlet. “She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

The reported feud between the couples has raised eyebrows among royal watchers and fans, as they were once known for their strong bond. However, the alleged leaking of information has seemingly created a divide that may be challenging to bridge for Prince Harry and company.