William Byron dedicates his victory to his dad.

William Byron had a rather emotional moment on Monday after bagging the Daytona 500 win. With his father unable to watch the race due to an illness, the Hendrick Motorsports driver made sure to dedicate the victory to his dad while reflecting on how cool the moment is.

It wasn't an easy win for Byron, who had to go through multiple crashes including a big pile-up with less than 10 laps remaining in the race. His teammate Alex Bowman finished behind him, while Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

“I'm just a kid from racing on computers and winning the Daytona 500. I can't believe it. I wish my dad was here. He's sick, but this is for him, man. We've been through so much, and we sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race (when I was younger). This is so freaking cool,” Byron shared, via Jayski.com.

Making the win even more special for William Byron, it is actually the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports' first race. The team debuted in the 1984 Daytona 500, and so it seems only fitting for them to win the race once again four decades later–all while becoming the joint-winningest team in the history of the race.

“Just so proud of this team, whole Axalta team. 40th anniversary, to the day (of Hendrick Motorsports’ first race) on Monday. Just extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities, and now we just want to keep it going,” Byron told FOX Sports after his win, via ABC News.

“We have a lot to prove this year and this is a good start. Obviously, Daytona 500, it's freaking awesome.”

Hopefully the next time Byron takes the racetrack, his father will be there to watch him live.