Hugh Jackman's Wolverine may not be the only Deadpool 3 return from Logan, as X-23 may also appear in the MCU film.

Hugh Jackman is making his Wolverine return after his character died in Logan in Deadpool 3. It looks like another key figure from the film could make their return in.

X-23 in Deadpool 3?

According to DanielRPK (Patreon subscription required), Hollywood scooper, Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) could be returning in Deadpool 3.

It's been six years since Keen was last seen as X-23. She was previously known for her role in The Refugees and His Dark Materials. Her lone other film credit was in 2020's Ana as the titular character.

Deadpool 3 features a lot of notable returns. Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine, and Jennifer Garner is coming back as Elektra after previously playing her in 2005's self-titled film.

Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney also reprise their roles from previous Deadpool films. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have both been cast in undisclosed roles in the upcoming film.

Shawn Levy, known for his work on Stranger Things and the Night at the Museum franchise, directs the MCU threequel. He previously directed Jackman in Real Steel and Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. Filming of Deadpool 3 was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, but the film is back on track.

Currently, Deadpool 3 is the only MCU film on their 2024 release slate. Captain America: Brave New World moved to February 14, 2025, but there will still be MCU Disney+ series coming in 2024. Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries are both slated for 2024 releases, with the former coming out on January 10, 2024.