Deadpool 3 might bring back an old X-Men villain, Toad, for the upcoming threequel.

According to reports, Toad is rumored to return in Deadpool 3, per Marvel scooper Daniel Richtman. The X-Men antagonist was first seen in the 2000 movie, X-Men, played by Ray Park.

Toad seemingly died when Storm called up a lightning bolt to hit his tongue. In the 2014 movie X-Men: Days of future past, the character was played by Evan Jonigkeit.

Deadpool 3 production is still on pause until the SAG-AFTRA reaches a favorable deal with the AMPTP. However, there have been constant rumors swirling about who's going to be in the movie. One detail that director Shawn Levy has confirmed is that the Merc with a Mouth's upcoming escapades will be “very much R-rated.”

Levy said that he and the production team went to “great lengths not to shoot it on sound stages with digital environments.” This has made it easy for the internet to reveal several photos of the movie.

While details of Deadpool 3's plot have remained a secret, its stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) have confirmed that the movie will involve time travel. And with time travel, it has been rumored that the Minutemen from the Time Variance Authority will make an appearance in the movie as well.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld revealed in a June Nuke The Fridge interview on YouTube that the upcoming movie will have cameos that “will melt your face.” Cameo rumors have surrounded Deadpool 3 since then.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.