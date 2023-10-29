Quincy Williams is having a scary good season and the New York Jets linebacker may have found a way to throw even more fear into the New York Giants ahead of their game Sunday.

In the Halloween spirit, Williams arrived at MetLife Stadium looking like the Joker, complete with demonic face paint.

The emerging star then leaned into the camera of a Jets’ social media staffer and said, “Why so serious because it’s game day?”

Things will get serious when the Jets play the Giants in the battle for bragging rights in New York/New Jersey at MetLife Stadium — or JetLife Stadium, as Aaron Rodgers prefers. The Jets (3-3) have won two straight and are coming off their bye. The Giants (2-5) got back on track last week with a win against the Washington Commanders.

Though defensive end John Franklin-Myers said earlier in the week that there’s no real rivalry between the Jets and Giants, tell that to the fans who’ll be braving the wind and rain to rep their respective New York team.

Williams, of course, is expected to play a big role in this one. He leads the Jets with 60 tackles and has emerged as the best linebacker in the NFL, per Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

As for Williams’ Jets teammate Zach Wilson, the quarterback arrived arrived wearing his game face, walking alongside Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Now, it's up to the Jets to provide fewer tricks and more treats in this Halloween encounter.