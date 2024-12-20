Dennis Rodman is apologizing to his daughter after her interview went viral about their relationship. Trinity Rodman got vulnerable on Alex Cooper's “Call Her Daddy” podcast where she discussed her relationship with her father and the hardships she endured growing up.

“He's a person. He's not a dad,” Trinity said. “Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

She told Cooper that her mother, Michelle Moyer, attempted to have Trinity and her older brother, DJ Rodman, but it didn't work out.

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random bitches in,” Trinity continued. “My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

Trinity said that she and DJ ended up seeing their father no more than four times in one year. Moyer filed for divorce from Dennis in 2004 with their marriage officially ending in 2012.

The Olympic gold medalist soccer star delved into her childhood recalling there was a time when Moyer and Dennis finally split up that the NBA star had cut them off financially. Trinity said that she, her brother, and her mother had to live in an SUV for some time.

“I think he’s an extremely selfish human being,” Trinity said. “I think everything has always been about him.”

Dennis Rodman Apologizes To Trinity Rodman

Dennis made a public plea to Trinity via Instagram following her viral interview.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” the 5-time NBA champion wrote.

“I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls,” the NBA Hall of Famer continued in the post with photos of him and her over the years. “I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here and tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that.”

Dennis urged Trinity to talk to him asking her to “pick up the phone.”

“You have my number, you see me calling,” he wrote. “I’m still here.”

He ended the apology by saying that he has come to her games and watched from a distance.

“I watch you play All the time,” he continued. “[I] (actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy.”

Trinity has not responded to his apology at this time.