Since the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign, Tennessee Titans fans have been preparing to say goodbye to one of the best offensive players in the history of the franchise. But when Derrick Henry officially signs with another team in NFL free agency as is expected, it will feel surreal for most of Nashville.
He has left a permanent imprint in Nissan Stadium by ironically leaving the imprint of so many defenders on the field. His elite size, strength and athleticism allowed the Titans to navigate many other uncertainties on their roster over the years, particularly on offense.
Henry has amassed 9,502 yards on 4.7 yards per carry and 90 touchdowns (tied for 13th all-time) during the first eight years of his career, but he is noticeably slowing down. Although the 30-year-old avoided a clear decline longer than most bell cow backs, it was only a matter of time before he wore down. That doesn't mean Henry has no value on the open market, however.
I believe that even a diminished King Henry can still reign supreme on an occasional basis and be a seasonlong upgrade for multiple playoff squads. Having a brand-name RB who has a wealth of experience to bring to a locker room can be invaluable for contenders looking to gain an edge on their competition.
There are several destinations that can feasibly benefit from the former All-Pro's presence, but three specifically stand out as the best NFL free agency landing spots for Derrick Henry.
Bengals
One of the top items on the Cincinnati Bengals' offseason to-do list always seems to be the offensive line. Protecting a young franchise quarterback is a must, but this team has gotten by without winning the battle in the trenches too often. Despite being sacked 51 times during the 2021-22 campaign, quarterback Joe Burrow still reached the Super Bowl.
Yes, the defense played a huge role in overcoming the glaring O-Line deficiency, but sometimes star power is too potent too ignore. An aging Henry still has enough left in the tank to compensate for some of the Bengals' limitations and be a genuine difference-maker. His production last season is resounding evidence that he would be an upgrade for this backfield.
Joe Mixon's days in Cincy appear to be numbered, per NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, and while the idea of signing an older running back to replace him might sound unappealing to director of player personnel Duke Tobin, Henry is well-versed in rushing behind poor run blocking.
He averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 17 games for the Titans last season– the team with the worst offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus' end of year rankings. Mixon rushed for 4.1 yards per attempt with the Bengals' 26th-ranked protection unit. Henry started every week and outperformed a player two and a half years younger than him.
If Cincinnati does actually improve the O-Line by a significant margin this offseason, then a bruiser like the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year can still do some damage on the ground. Moreover, scooping up Derrick Henry will ensure that the team's AFC North rivals don't. The Bengals might not be able to resist pulling off such a heist.
Texans make a ton of sense for Derrick Henry
This one will be tough to process for many reasons, but the biggest complication could be the involuntary twitch Henry's name elicits from Houston Texans fans. Cheering a man who pulverized them for a decent stretch of time– ran for 200 yards or more and scored at least two touchdowns in four consecutive games against Houston from 2019-22– will definitely be strange, but the city will come around. Improving one's title contention chances tends to have that effect.
Although surprise campaigns are not necessarily indicators of sustained success to come, the energy surrounding NRG Stadium is undeniable. The sense of belief that imbues the area exists because of the promising foundation quarterback CJ Stroud, head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have all established. The Texans could use another sturdy brick, though. A 6-foot-3, 247-pound one to be specific.
Dameon Pierce could not build off an auspicious rookie year and was a complete nonfactor by the time the 2023-24 season concluded. Devin Singletary seized control of the starting job and should be a nice change-of-pace RB for Houston next season if the organization re-signs him in free agency. But the Texans would be wise to shore up their backfield by using some of their ample cap space to add a power running back.
Derrick Henry wants to win a Super Bowl. The Bengals are ostensibly better equipped to help him attain that ultimate goal, but his longtime divisional foe has a more straightforward path to an AFC crown and an underrated offensive line. The former Heisman Trophy winner can continue to enjoy the southern climate and be a crucial veteran presence for a young group.
Titans fans might have hard feelings about this potential “betrayal,” but Henry will struggle to find many more compelling options than the Texans.
Derrick Henry can reunite with an old friend on the Eagles
Whether it be because of sentimentality, competitiveness, money or a combination of the three, the Titans and the two previous teams mentioned in this article can reasonably hold Henry's attention in NFL free agency. Though, if he is looking for an enticing individual situation that can also allow him to compete for a championship, then the City of Brotherly Love feels like a natural fit.
Emphasis on “brotherly love.” Henry has a strong relationship with All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown from the three years they spent together on Tennessee, and the Philadelphia Eagles present the perfect opportunity to professionally reunite.
The Eagles check off all the boxes for a Derrick Henry offseason pursuit. They have money to spend, big-game experience, a quality O-Line (even without Jason Kelce) and a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts who will not be excessively reliant on the four-time Pro Bowler to move the chains. And maybe most importantly, Henry would not have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win a conference championship.
The veteran back's impact off the field will also be crucial. Brown was perceived as being a distraction last year. Henry knows him well and can thus be a vital soundboard for the expressive receiver.
The bad optics that are hovering around this franchise following its inexplicable implosion last season cannot simply be glossed over, but No. 22 might be the stabilizing force Philly needs to rediscover its Super Bowl spark and avoid another disastrous end to the year.
Henry has accomplished nearly all there is to do in his football journey. This king wants to sit on the biggest throne in American sports, and this seemingly broken group might actually be his most realistic path there.