By Owen Crisafulli

The Baltimore Ravens offense has been struggling mightily as of late, which is why the pending return of Lamar Jackson, which the team is hoping will come in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, is such good news for Baltimore. The problem is that he doesn’t have a ton of pass catchers at his disposal, which makes the latest injury update on Devin Duvernay even more discouraging.

Duvernay was surprisingly placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday after making it through the Ravens Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it was quickly revealed he suffered a foot injury feared to be serious. There was still hope that Duvernay could return if the Ravens went far enough in the playoffs, but those hopes were quickly dashed when it was reported Duvernay broke his foot, meaning he will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Ravens standout WR and returner Devin Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot in practice yesterday, source said, explaining his placement on season-ending Injured Reserve. He faces a recovery time of about 2 months. Should make a full recovery for 2023.”

This is a pretty big blow for the Ravens, as they were already without their top wide receiver in Rashod Bateman for the remainder of the season. Duvernay didn’t deliver as he was expected to in Bateman’s absence, but he was still a key piece of the offense, as well as the team’s top kick and punt returner. Baltimore’s offense had already been reeling, but the latest update on Duvernay’s injury certainly doesn’t bode well for them as they hope to turn things around.