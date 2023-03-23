Diablo 4 Battle Pass: Rewards, Price & More

Of course, there will be a Diablo 4 Battle Pass to enable players who are looking for more content and premium rewards in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Battle Pass of Diablo 4, which will go online during the release.

Diablo 4 already featured a number of new mechanics and gameplay during its early access beta test and have featured a handful of unlockable cosmetic items in the game. Much like most of Diablo’s games, of course it will get a battle pass for fans to purchase and level up while they’re traversing through the game. The Battle Pass will feature both free and premium content and it will also contain a number of useful items. Remember that these cosmetics don’t affect the character’s stats or skills in any way, meaning this will only change your character’s appearance of armor sets or weapons equipped. You may still equip your best armor set while having the cosmetic cover it in-game.

Battle Pass Rewards

The Battle Pass rewards offers different types of items that can also be used in the shop. Here is a list of all of the following rewards and perks of purchasing it or just plainly following the free path:

Premium Currency: Used to purchase cosmetics.

Used to purchase cosmetics. Free Tiers: Available to every player.

Available to every player. Premium Tiers: Seasonal cosmetics and aesthetics. Only available in the Premium Battle Pass.

Seasonal cosmetics and aesthetics. Only available in the Premium Battle Pass. Season Boosts: Accelerates XP earned to make leveling easier and faster, especially with multiple characters. Available to Free and Premium Tier.

Do take note that you can purchase tiers but they won’t speed up getting Season Boosts. Season Boosts cannot be upgraded by purchasing tiers. You have to earn level milestones to get them. All other tier rewards can be unlocked instantly by purchasing tiers

Battle Pass Price

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass is expected to be around $10. This was announced during the official Diablo 4 livestream, where the developers outlined details on various aspects of the game.

If you still haven’t purchased the game yet, be sure to check our pricing guide based on the editions of Diablo 4. You can also check out our first impressions on the beta version if you wish to play it during open beta access this coming March 24-26. If you would play the game during those dates, make sure to check out our unlockables and rewards during the testing period to not miss out any free content the game has to offer.