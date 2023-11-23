Diablo 4 is free-to-play on Steam throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday as Blizzard continues to try alluring more players to the game.

Diablo 4 is free-to-play on Steam for about a week, conveniently available during this weekend's Black Friday and Cyber Monday, until November 28, 10 AM PST.

Blizzard is trying to entice more players to take part in Diablo 4's second season, as Diablo 4 continues to struggle in terms of player count that started to trickle down shortly after its initial release in August of this year. Its first season was criticized by fans as overly predatory, asking fans to continue paying for content (its battle pass) for a $70 game they already paid for. The second season is no different, albeit having a significant upgrade in terms of balance and quality of life improvements.

Meanwhile, the game is also on sale on Steam during the Autumn Sale, with players being able to purchase Diablo 4 for 40% off. This is similar to the Black Friday Sale discount offered at Battle.net, where the game is also 40% off, with games on sale for up to 67% off on the platform.

Does Diablo 4 have cross-progression / cross-save?

Diablo 4 offers cross-progression and cross-save across multiple platforms, provided that the player uses the same Battle.net account on all platforms. This is also true for Steam. However, even though the Battle.net and the Steam versions of the game are both on Steam, players will still need to purchase the game on Steam even if they already have a copy on Battle.net.

Admittedly, this could be a roadblock for players to purchase a second copy of Diablo 4 on Steam, but with this free-to-play weekend, many will definitely try it out on Valve's platform, with Blizzard hoping that this window of exposure could help drive sales, especially during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Diablo 4 continues to bleed players

Diablo 4 was initially a Battle.net exclusive, launching to positive reviews from critics and fans alike back in August. However, the game has been bleeding out players since launch and hasn't recovered from its initial exodus just a month after its initial release.

To try to stem the flow, Blizzard decided to release the game on Steam but still required players to purchase the game for a full $70, regardless if the player already has a copy of the game on Battle.net or not. This immediately backfired as players review bombed the game on Steam for its predatory microtransactions and its full $70 price tag.