The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves for their second and last series of the season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves took two of three from the Diamondbacks at the beginning of June. In that series, the Diamondbacks struggled at the plate. They hit .215 and scored just 10 runs in three games. Arizona had four different played with three hits, but they could not get anything going. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria hit home runs in the game. The Diamondbacks had a 4.67 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in the three game series. Merill Kelly and Zac Gallen had quality starts in the series.

Atlanta was much better with their bats in the series with Arizona. They hit .305 with five home runs. Eddie Rosario hit three of those home runs and had six total hits in the series. Ronald Acuna Jr had three hits and a home run, as well. On the mound, the Braves had an ERA of 3.46 with a 1.27 WHIP. They struck out 28 in the series. Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider had quality starts in the series.

Zach Davies will get the ball for Arizona in this game while Bryce Elder starts for the Braves.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Braves Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 10.5 (-102)

Under: 10.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Davies is not having a great season. However, he is better when pitching away from home. It is not a big sample size, but Davies' ERA is about a run better away than it is at home. He is holding opponents to a .246 batting average when pitching away from home, as well. If Davies can keep the Braves off balance and keep them in the ball park, the Diamondbacks will have a good chance to cover the spread. Since they are underdogs, Arizona just needs to keep the game within a run. If Davies holds Atlanta to just two or three runs, that is a possibility.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Elder has been having a great season. He has a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and has 11 quality starts. The 24-year-old is not much of a strikeout pitcher, but he is very good at inducing weaker contact. Opponents do not barrel a lot of balls off him. Elder is holding his opponents to just a .237 batting average this season. This is should not be a surprise as he held opponents to a .222 batting average in nine starts in 2022. The Diamondbacks are a better hitting team in the MLB, so Elder needs to be at his best in this game.

The Braves are going up against a pitcher they should be able to hit. Davies has a 6.37 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and opponents are batting .276 off him this season. The Braves lead the majors in home runs by a good margin, so they hit the cover off the ball. If the Braves can come out and hit the ball well, they will cover this spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick

Elder is the better pitcher in this one. He is having a great season and that should continue. Because it is Bryce Elder on the mound, I will take the Braves to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-110), Under 10.5 (-120)