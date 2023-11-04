Trevor Bauer responded to a fan's inquiry on whether he would join the Diamondbacks after the team's World Series loss vs. the Rangers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks had an impressive 2023 MLB season. After going 84-78, the Diamondbacks escaped the Wild Card and fought through the NLDS and NLCS to make the World Series. Sadly, Arizona lost to the Texas Rangers in five games. Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer recently said he would play in Arizona again in a comical X (Twitter) post.

Is a Trevor Bauer Diamondbacks reunion in the works?

Bauer originally made a post wishing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw the best after news of his shoulder surgery came out. Another user proceeded to ask Bauer if he would be open to a career rejuvenation with the D-backs. This was his response, per his X account:

I would definitely play for the Dbacks. More time in Az = more trolling of @KingofJUCO = more entertainment for the fans, which is what I’m all about. Plus the @Dbacks social media team is pretty cool — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) November 3, 2023

It appears Bauer would not hesitate to suit up for the D-backs again. In addition, he wants to collaborate with baseball content creator Eric Sim to provide endless entertainment for the fans.

Bauer started his MLB career in Arizona after being drafted third overall in 2011. In his first Major League year, he threw 17 strikeouts. He then spent several seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before ending his MLB stint with the Dodgers.

The 32-year-old currently plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball. However, the former MLB star is rumored to make a return to the league in 2024. Arizona could be in line to make use of his long-time baseball experience.

The Diamondbacks exceeded expectations during the Playoffs, but in the end, they could not get past the might and experience of the Texas Rangers.

Arizona was able to steal one Game 3 win against the Rangers in the World Series. Nevertheless, the D-backs can build off the impressive postseason to make a deeper run in 2024. There is a chance Trevor Bauer could be a part of that team.