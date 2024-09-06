ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. It's a potential World Series preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Diamondbacks-Astros prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Astros Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1) with a 5.33 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez struggled in his last outing, going four innings, allowing three earned runs and seven hits while striking out one and walking two in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez has been good on the road, going 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA over two road games.

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) with a 4.24 ERA

Last Start: Kikuchi thrived in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out 12 in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

2024 Home Splits: Kikuchi has been slightly better at home, going 3-7 with a 4.19 ERA at Minute Maid Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Astros Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +134

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks come into this one clinging to the second wildcard spot in the National League. Thus, they are gearing up for another postseason run as they attempt to string more wins together to make the playoffs again. Their offense has been stellar and continues to produce, even with injuries starting to decimate them.

Lourdes Gurriel is out, while Christian Walker is in. Sadly, it is yet another setback for a lineup already facing some hurdles. Ketal Marte is already out. Unfortunately, things continue to spiral as the Diamondbacks continue to try and keep their claim onto the wildcard spot with a patched-up lineup. Walker being back helps. Now, he can display the ability to place the ball to all sides of the field. Corbin Carroll has not had a good sophomore season. Regardless, he can make up for it with a good game here.

Rodriguez will face a massive challenge as he faces a lineup that can destroy a pitching staff. Ultimately, he must challenge hitters and avoid falling behind in the count. When Rodriguez finishes this game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 23rd in baseball in team ERA. Paul Sewald has struggled as the closer. Thus, Justin Martinez has taken over the role of closer after notching his eighth save recently.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their lineup can batter the baseball and generate some run-scoring early in the game. Then, they need Rodriguez to hold up his effort and find the strike zone.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros started the season slowly. However, they bounced back brilliantly and took the lead in the American League West. This is because of an offense that has come alive over the last few months. Ultimately, their hitters have shown resilience.

Even as he ages, Jose Altuve remains one of the best hitters in the game. He leads the Astros in hits and looks to continue getting on base. Ultimately, he has had to do this with Kyle Tucker out for the last month. Yordan Alvarez is a power machine and leads the Astros in home runs. Therefore, expect him to try to slam one into the seats. Alex Bregman remains one of the most consistent hitters on the team. Likewise, expect him to find a way to get on base.

Kikuchi must replicate his last start. To do this, he must locate his pitches and find a way to get out of tough jams. When Kikuchi finishes, he will turn it over to the fourth-best bullpen in baseball. Josh Hader has been one of the best closers in baseball and will shut the door down if the Astros give him a lead.

The Astros will cover the spread if Altuve can get on base and Alvarez can slug the baseball into the seats. Furthermore, they need a good outing from Kikuchi.

Final Diamondbacks-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are 73-68 against the run line, while the Astros are 71-69. Additionally, the Diamondbacks are 41-30 against the run line on the road, while the Astros are 32-36 at home. It's easier to like Rodriguez in this matchup, as Kikuchi has been mediocre for most of the season. Therefore, we like the odds, and we like the pitching matchup. The Diamondbacks will cover the spread on the road against the Astros on Saturday afternoon.

Final Diamondbacks-Astros Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-162)