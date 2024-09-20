ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Brewers Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Colin Rea

Zac Gallen (12-6) with a 3.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 137 innings pitched, 140K/51BB, .239 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 60 innings pitched, 61K/28BB, .232 oBA

Colin Rea (12-5) with a 4.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 156.2 innings pitched, 124K/39BB, .249 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: Loss, 4 innings, 11 hits, 10 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 15 games, 13 starts, 3.78 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83.1 innings pitched, 70K/17BB, .218 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -126

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen has thrown the ball well lately. He is a very good pitcher, and that has shown in the month of September. In three starts this month, Gallen has thrown 16 innings, allowed just eight hits, struck out 22 batters, and he has a 1.69 ERA. His breaking ball is one of the best in the MLB, and the Diamondbacks need that to continue. If he can have another good start against the Brewers, the Diamondbacks are going to win this game.

Arizona has been able to hit the ball really well this season. They are second in the MLB in batting average, and they lead the MLB in slugging percentage. They are fourth in home runs, third in triples, and ninth in doubles, which is why their slugging percentage is high. Arizona was able to hit the ball well in their first series with Milwaukee, that just has to continue in this game. If they can do that, the Diamondbacks are going to win.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee crushed the ball in their first series with the Diamondbacks. They scored a total of 27 runs in those three games, which makes it very easy to win. When Milwaukee scores just four runs in a game, they are 66-20. Milwaukee has already clinched the NL Central, so they can stop of the gas a little bit in terms of resting some starters for the postseason, but they should still be able to hit the ball well. If they can get to just four or five runs, they will have a good chance to win this game.

Colin Rea is back in a starter role after earning a save against the Philadelphia Phillies a few days ago. Rea is a better pitcher at home this season, and the Brewers need that to continue in this game. Arizona is not playing their best right now, so Rea should be able to at least keep the Brewers in the game. If he can do that, the Brewers will win.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is two good teams going at it, and they both have something to play for. The Brewers can still earn themselves a first-round bye in the playoffs, so they should still play hard. The Diamondbacks are fighting to stay in the playoff race as they are in third place. For this game, I am going to take the Diamondbacks to win straight up.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-126)