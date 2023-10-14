Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in July and has been teasing a cash-in ever since. After defeating LA Knight, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Butch, Santo Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Priest has been on a solid run. He's won some big matches and is setting himself up nicely for a world championship run. Since winning the briefcase, Priest has also won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Finn Balor.

About two months after winning the briefcase, JD McDonagh presented Damian Priest with a new one. Priest was given a custom purple briefcase with “Señor Money in the Bank” written on it. This was another attempt by McDonagh to join The Judgment Day stable.

Later that night, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were shown backstage moving the Money in the Bank contract from the old briefcase to the new one. This was an interesting segment because never before have WWE fans actually seen the Money in the Bank contract. This got me thinking that if the contract was moved once, maybe it could be moved again.

Fast forward to the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, where Damian Priest attempted to cash in on Seth Rollins. During his attempt, Drew McIntyre took the briefcase from Dominik Mysterio and threw it toward the entrance ramp. Interestingly enough, when the briefcase hit the ground and opened up, there was no contract inside. This could be a simple mistake, or WWE could be trying to tell us something.

What if Finn Balor is holding on to the old briefcase and uses it himself to cash in on a world champion? It's no secret that Balor and Priest haven't been on the best of terms the last few months, despite winning tag team gold. There could be a future scenario where Priest goes to cash in, and the ref notices there's no contract in the briefcase. Balor will reveal the old briefcase with the contract in it, take out Priest, and cash in to become a two-time world champion. That will cause chaos within The Judgment Day and would be one of the more creative decisions WWE has made in a long time.

Could I be looking into something that really isn't there and fantasy booking this entire situation? Most likely, but how cool would it be if this went down? Finn Balor deserves to be a world champion once again and this is a unique way of doing it. Damian Priest would take a massive hit from this decision, but this would set up a great feud between him and Balor that could catapult him to the main event scene.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, but if this does happen, remember who told you first.

