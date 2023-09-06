After spending the last two months as WWEs ultimate hunter, chasing any performer with a title while holding his bright green Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest suddenly finds himself in the winner's circle, holding two of the WWE Tag Team Championship belts alongside his on-again, off-again Judgment Day pal, Finn Balor.

Now granted, is this how winning the Money in the Bank briefcase is supposed to go? Is a performer supposed to secure the briefcase with an open contract for any title in WWE inside and then just sort of win the Tag Team Championship belts while still holding the case? Typically, the answer to that question is a resounding no, as usually, Money in the Bank briefcase holders are placed in a point of emphasis within WWE's storytelling, but in Priest's case, the story of drama inside the Judgment Day, who have become more and more popular with each passing month.

Stopping by The Bump to discuss the fortuitous circumstances the faction found themselves in at Payback, Priest let it be known that while he may be a member of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, that isn't going to stop him from doing his duties as Señor Money in the Bank and bringing even more gold to the Judgment Day.

“It’s just keeping an eye out,” Damian Priest told Jackie Redmond via Fightful. “The focus right now is keeping these [tag team titles]. But I’m always conscious, always watching the champions that are left, whatever champions are left at this point. We’re always watching, and I’m always keeping an eye to see, ‘Is today a good day? Is this a good opportunity?’ I have a whole year, so I don’t have any rush to just cash in that contract when it’s not perfect. It has to be perfect. It has to be perfect. I’ve seen a few moments that I thought, ‘Maybe, but it’s not perfect yet.’ Right now, my focus is making sure we’re all on the same page and all champions. But when the time comes and that perfect time comes, it’ll get cashed in, and it’ll happen.”

Would it make sense to see the Judgment Day hold the North American Championship, the Women's World Championship, the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and either the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? No, probably not, but hey, if WWE really wants to make the faction into the next Bloodline, then why not keep taking pages from the Paul Heyman playbook?

Finn Balor wants to bring even more accolades to the Judgment Day.

With Damian Priest now the most dangerous man in the WWE Universe, you would think the rest of the Judgment Day would collectively turn their attention to getting him one of the promotion's World Championships, right? Yes, that is uncertainly one of the group's goals, but that doesn't mean the other members of the group can take time to work on side quests, if you will.

No, between Dominik Mysterio's run in NXT, and seemingly every woman on the RAW roster looking to take a shot at Rhea Ripley, things are getting pretty busy for the purple-loving faction. But what about Finn Balor? Well, as he noted on The Bump, he still has plenty of goals he wants to accomplish in WWE, from winning King of the Ring to becoming Mr. Money in the Bank himself.

Would it be cool to see “Grand Slam Finn” add even more accomplishments to his resume? Sure, after being stuck in a rut over the past few years, the occasional “Demon” has found new life as the man who kicked Edge out of the Judgment Day. Will that momentum lead to bigger accomplishments in the future? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.