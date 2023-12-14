North West brought the bars to her father's listening party and hit us with her artist name as well

At a recent album listening party in Miami, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, made a stunning debut into the music scene, Page Six reports. The young talent proudly showcased her burgeoning skills, delivering her own verse from one of her father's latest tracks.

Dressed in a striking black oversized coat paired with matching T-shirt and pants, North exuded confidence as she took the stage, captivating the audience with her spirited performance. Lip-syncing her rap verse, she energetically proclaimed, “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie,” drawing smiles and nods of approval from her father beside her.

The crowd roared with excitement as North continued her rap, asserting, “Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy / just bless me,” showcasing her flair and attitude. In a video shared on TikTok, North's vibrant presence and dancing during her performance added an extra layer of charm and enthusiasm to her stage debut.

This isn't the first glimpse of North's aspirations to follow in her parents' footsteps. Known for her assertiveness, she previously expressed interest in taking over her mother's company, SKIMS, and her father's Yeezy label someday. Beyond her budding musical talent, North's penchant for critiquing outfits has also made waves. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, revealed that North loves rating people's outfits and has a strong inclination toward fashion critique.

With her recent foray into the rap scene, fans are left wondering if this performance was a hint at her potential rapper persona, marking an exciting moment in the young star's journey as she explores various artistic avenues.