The Daily Wire looked itself in the magic mirror and asked “who is the fairest (and balanced-est) of them all?” and much like the Evil Queen, didn't like the response it got. The conservative news firebrand apparently feels there's not enough division and too much inclusivity in the world at present — so they're making their own Disney live-action version of Snow White in response to the latest far-right backlash over a Disney live-action remake of the fairy tale.

In case you don't spend your days festering over Disney's production changes to princess movies like most of the current Republican Party does, here's a quick recap: far-right conservatives have grown quite angry at Disney for making changes to the ethnicity of its lead characters from its animated classic movies as it remakes them into live action films.

The backlash against the talented Halle Bailey‘s casting as the live-action Ariel from The Little Mermaid simply for being a person of color was incredibly sad, racist, and whatever the opposite of life-affirming is.

More recently, Disney announced plans to remake its very first animated fairy tale princess film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as a live action film starring rising Latina actress Rachel Zegler.

Conservative critics took particular umbrage with this aim for diversity since Snow White is described in the original Brothers Grimm telling of the story as having “skin as white as snow.” They are also angry about Disney updating the seven dwarfs characters into a diverse collection of magical creatures of varying sizes and genders.

Great hill choice to die on, conservatives! How dare Disney update centuries old fairy tales whose original versions feature graphic violence, child abuse, anti-semitism, incest and misogyny!

More backlash arose from Zegler's poignant comments speaking out in favor of the changes, in which she noted “People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is, because it needed that,” she said in an October interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond ‘Someday My Prince Will Come.'”

All of this was too much for the hate-spewing folks at The Daily Wire to handle, and they have decided to take matters into their own hands.

The Daily Wire fittingly named co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced the company is launching Bentkey, a new kids' entertainment brand for lil' conservatives who no longer support “woke” Disney!

Good luck with that, Boreing. I'm sure kids won't mind at all when their conservative parents announce a family vacation to Bentkey Land instead of Disney World.

Anyway, Bentkey's first traditional values project will be their own live-action remake of Snow White, clunkily entitled Snow White and the Evil Queen. They released a teaser trailer for the film today on DailyWire+ (which has to be the saddest streamer on record) — and it's really worth a hate-watch! It's not bad so much as… terrible. Think of it as the movie trailer equivalent of the face slap emoji.

If Disney critics want to be mad about something related to these live-action remakes, at least have the decency to aim your ire at the lack of originality in choosing to regurgitate their entire animation library as live action films. But that would be way too rational and level-headed for the fake news spreaders at The Daily Wire. Let's just hope the Disney version of Snow White doesn't change the poison apple to an avocado, or conservatives might really lose it.