Let's go ahead and preface this with the almost certain fact that this trade won't happen. The Los Angeles Angels despise their crosstown neighbors, the Los Angeles Dodgers. That hatred likely grew even more when former Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million dollar deal with the Dodgers last offseason. If the Halos then decided to trade franchise icon Mike Trout to the home residents of Dodger Stadium, the uproar at the Angels would be immense. Owner Arte Moreno and GM Perry Minasian would bear the brunt of the ire.

Yet, for a few moments, let's play the other side. Let's say some set of unlikely events occur, and the Angels decide to move on from Trout and his massive contract. There's no doubt that at least a few teams would be interested in bringing one of the best players of a generation on board. At least a couple big market clubs in addition to the Dodgers would love to have him. In this scenario though, the Dodgers offer far and away the best package for Trout, and Minasian (likely with Moreno and manager Ron Washington's go-ahead) accepts. What type of haul would the former Anaheim Angels need in order to let Trout likely finish his career elsewhere?

Mike Trout could finally win World Series with Dodgers

The team that the Dodgers have built over general manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman's reign has been one that can beat you in a variety of ways. While this type of deal wouldn't solve their biggest flaw (their starting pitching), it would make the lineup an absolutely overwhelming advantage. The Dodgers already have a top three filled with former MVPs: Ohtani, shortstop Mookie Betts, and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Adding Trout might make them favorites to win the World Series once again in 2025.

The team already signed free agent outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year deal, likely to start in left field. Tommy Edman, James Outman and Andy Pages can all play center field, and one of them could play right field while the second one plays center. Trout, by trade, is a center fielder. However, moving him to right field would likely save his body some major wear and tear. Center field is arguably the most physically demanding defensive position, outside of catcher. Keeping Trout's legs fresher in right (with some spot starts in center) might keep him healthier long term.

Let's say in addition to acquiring Trout, the team also acquires an arm like Reid Detmers or Chase Silseth to compete for a spot in the rotation or become a long reliever/ swingman type out of the bullpen. If the Dodgers can give up a package headlined by a major-league ready young player or two, plus another ancillary piece, then this is something the Angels would consider. Giving up a fourth player would likely clinch the deal. So, who should Minasian and the Angels look to target in this hypothetical deal?

Angels need to fully embrace rebuild if they trade Trout

Any package that the Dodgers offer the Angels needs to start with top prospect Dalton Rushing. A catcher by trade, Rushing learned the outfield on the fly last season in an effort to possibly bring him up to the majors as soon as they could. He didn't make it to Los Angeles, but he's ready to contribute at the major league level. He likely wouldn't start at catcher due to the presence of fellow young backstop Logan O'Hoppe. However, he can continue to learn left field in the majors on a regular basis. Rushing would be the centerpiece of the deal.

Justin Wrobleski would be the second major-league ready player that Minasian and the Angels front office should ask for. He made his major league debut last year, and had a rocky few starts. However, he showed flashes of being a capable starter at the major league level. The Halos' rotation isn't too bad, as they just added free agent Yusei Kikuchi to a group that includes Detmers, Silseth, former Dodger Tyler Anderson and ex-Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Wrobleski would give them another option for the last spot in the rotation and could contribute in other ways as well.

Lower-level prospects like outfielder Zyhir Hope and shortstop Joendry Vargas, as well as other potential major league contributors like reliever Ben Casparius, could in on a potential deal. Let's say the final package is something like this: Trout and Detmers to the Dodgers for Rushing, Wrobleski, Hope and Casparius.

Would that be enough to allow the Angels to let their franchise cornerstone walk? Would it be enough to potentially see him in Dodger blue for the rest of his career? To watch Trout and Ohtani potentially torment them just like they did for so long while calling Angel Stadium home? The answer should be this: whatever it takes to get the Angels back to a World Series title the fastest. Tearing it down and building something new is likely that fastest route. If Trout needs to leave for this to happen, then so be it.