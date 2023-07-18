The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Monday night at Camden Yards. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have led the offense in 2023, and they combined for four more hits on Monday, but it was Chris Taylor who stepped up in the game. Taylor, who recently returned from injury, smashed a grand slam in the 6th inning to give the Dodgers the lead and LA never looked back. Taylor discussed his injury return following the Dodgers' victory, per SportsNet LA.

“It's fun,” Taylor said of returning to the Dodgers. “I missed it. It's never fun being on the IL. You go to Arizona, it's 120 degrees. It's not fun down there, it's a grind so feels good to be back and helping us win games.”

Dodgers' Chris Taylor in 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Taylor, a 2021 All-Star, hasn't had the best 2023 season. He's slashing just .214/.279/.474 with a .753 OPS and 12 home runs as of this story's publication. Taylor's had issues with swing-and-miss in 2023 as well. Overall, the Dodgers' utility man simply hasn't found much consistency.

However, perhaps he's on the verge of turning things around. Taylor spent time on the IL and could be on track for a bounce back effort if fully healthy. The Dodgers don't need him to play at an All-Star level, but they want Taylor to produce decent offensive results while continuing to be versatile on defense. His ability to play all over the diamond is important to the team.

Taylor and the Dodgers will look to earn another win over the Orioles on the road on Tuesday night.