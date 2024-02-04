Mookie Betts said that other teams' games against the Dodgers will be like their World Series.

When MLB teams play the Los Angeles Dodgers, they know they’re going to have to bring their A-game. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and company will be the team to beat moving forward.

The Dodgers are the newest superteam in baseball, assembled through shrewd moves this offseason by landing Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and more. They expect to dominate and win the whole thing.

In an interview with SportsNet LA, Betts said something that made fans across the MLB world scoff. He said (at the 2:26 mark of the video below) that for other squads, facing the Dodgers will be their version of the Fall Classic.

@mookiebetts on Shohei Ohtani.

“I mean, we just go out and we play our game,” the Dodgers superstar said. “Obviously, we're trying to win a World Series. It's World Series or nothing,” Betts said. “We're all trying to do the same thing. But we can’t add extra pressure to do it. I think adding extra pressure only does more harm than good. I think we just gotta play the same game we're gonna play. You know it's gonna be tough. I mean, every game is gonna be the other team's World Series. I mean, it is what it is. It's what we signed up for. We have to embrace that and then we gotta go attack and be who we, on paper, are.”

Betts' comment spawned pushback from fans poking fun at the Dodgers' recent lack of postseason success. “Mookie Betts might be the first player to go hitless over a full season if this is the case,” tweeted one Boston Red Sox fan. On one hand, those reactions are funny and it's obvious why Betts' comment ticked people off. But on the other hand…spot the lie.

Obviously, Betts was being a bit hyperbolic. But he is absolutely right that the 29 other teams will be sure to get up for their matchups with Los Angeles. The Dodgers will stack the first third of their lineup with superstar hitters and their pitching depth with a mix of homegrown and newly acquired hurlers.

Will Mookie Betts' quote be looked at like LeBron James' infamous “not one, not two, not three” declaration or Fernando Tatis Jr. saying that the Padres are “going to win it all” ahead of this past season? Or will it be revered like Joe Namath's Super Bowl III guarantee? Only time will tell.