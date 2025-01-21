New Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki may be 23 years old, but he is not your typical rookie.

He comes to LA with four years of professional experience under his belt from his time in Japan. There, he pitched to a career 2.02 ERA, averaged 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings and set a world record with 13 consecutive strikeouts in a professional game.

He's the easy preseason pick for National League Rookie of the Year, and the betting markets reflect that.

As it stands, Sasaki is +210 to win the NL ROY award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals and Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs come in behind him at +400 each.

If Sasaki is successful in being named the league's best rookie next season, he will follow the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, who took the title in 2024. He and Skenes would be the first pitchers to win the award in consecutive years in either league since Jose Fernandez and Jacob deGrom did it in 2013 and 2014.

Roki Sasaki joins massive Dodgers free agent haul

The Dodgers are already the reigning World Series champions, and the team went on an all-out shopping spree this winter to begin their title defense.

It started in November when the Dodgers signed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a six-year deal. Just days later, they bolstered their outfield with Michael Conforto and their bullpen by re-signing Blake Treinen. Even with Conforto in tow, the Dodgers still managed to bring back Teoscar Hernandez before dipping into the KBO and signing second baseman Hyeseong Kim.

Sasaki came next, followed by bullpen additions Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

It all adds up to a massive payroll, even with the team's habit of loading free agent contracts with deferrals into the 2030s and 2040s. Their 2025 luxury tax payroll sat at $375 million before the Yates deal, more than $70 million more than the next highest-spending team.

Of course, in a league without a hard salary cap, the Dodgers are doing nothing wrong — they're merely trying to assemble the best team they possibly can. Still, it has led to hot take machines nationwide firing up, arguing a team as stacked as the Dodgers is too good for baseball.

But the 2025 Dodgers haven't even played a game yet and Sasaki has yet to pitch a Major League inning. He's the easy favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, but thrusting a 23-year-old under the bright lights of LA is a lot to ask. There will be an adjustment period. We'll just have to see how long it lasts.