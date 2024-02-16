Tyler Glasnow is looking good with the Dodgers.

The MLB season is right around the corner, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a front and center team all season long. They will get the Spring Training season started on Thursday with a matchup with the San Diego Padres, and then the Dodgers and Padres will also kick off the regular season with two games in Korea. That is going to be an exciting way to start the year, and this should be an exciting season for Los Angeles in general.

There are some new faces on the Dodgers this season, and obviously the most notable one is Shohei Ohtani, the best player in the game. However, another big addition to the team is RHP Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow is coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is one of the best pitchers in the league. Dave Roberts talked to the media today, and it sounds like Glasnow is doing very well so far with the Dodgers.

“Tyler Glasnow is already throwing in the upper-90s, Dave Roberts said, and today he struck out Betts and Freeman in live BP,” Jack Harris said in a tweet. “When a fan asked him if the Ks felt good, Glasnow laughed. ‘We’re ahead of them,' he said. ‘So not a real strikeout.' Still, more positive signs from him.”

Dodgers fans will be excited to hear that. Last year, Glasnow finished the season with a 10-7 record and a 3.53 ERA. He finished with 162 strikeouts and 37 walks. He will be huge in the rotation this season, especially with Ohtani not being able to pitch this season due to injury.

The Dodgers are going to be loaded with talent this season, and they are the favorites to win the World Series because of it. It should be a fun season of baseball in Los Angeles.