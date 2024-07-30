We're back to bring you betting analysis for the upcoming 7/30 MLB slate as we turn our attention towards the National League West for this heated rivalry. The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the San Diego Padres for the second meeting of a two-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Padres Projected Starters

Tyler Glasnow (RHP) vs. Matt Waldron (RHP)

Tyler Glasnow (8-9) with a 3.47 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 147 K, 114.0 IP

Last Start: 7/24 vs. SF (L) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) with a 3.26 ERA, .173 OBA, 66 K, 47.0 IP

Matt Waldron (6-9) with a 3.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 K, 118.2 IP

Last Start: 7/24 @ WSH (W) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-5) with a 4.33 ERA, .245 OBA, 46 K, 52.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -134

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network, Spectrum Sportsnet, MLB.TV

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the NL West with a sizable lead over their rivals in the Padres. They've gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and look to widen the gap in their division with a pair of wins here. Their lineup is clicking on all levels and Shohei Ohtani is putting together another historic MVP campaign alongside Teoscar Hernandez, who's also having one of his best career seasons. Young studs like Gavin Lux and River Ryan, who struck out eight batters in his recent debut, are only adding to the Dodgers' success this season, making them favorites to win the National League pennant.

Tyler Glasnow will make the start in this game looking to redeem his last loss against the rivaled San Francisco Giants. He turned in a solid five innings of work and only allowed two runs across the board, but his bullpen couldn't provide relief as the game was opened up in the later innings. The Dodgers rank third league-wide in lowest opponent's batting average (.230) and much of that can be accredited toward Glasnow and his solid numbers on the road. Look for him to turn in another solid outing against a righty-dominant lineup, to which he's preferred pitching against this season.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West and trail the Dodgers by 6.5 games. They can close the gap if they defend this two-game home stand as they've gone a positive 7-3 in their last 10. Those seven wins all came consecutively as their lineup caught fire from the plate and the pitching staff came up big with three shutout performances. They're still dealing with injuries to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove, so the best is yet to come from the Padres as they try to mount a push during the second half of the season.

Matt Waldron will take the bump in this one as he's hoping to end the month of July on a high note. In four previous starts this month, his squad has only found one win as he's earned 11 runs in 25 innings of work throughout the month. He's been slightly more consistent on the road this season and he's still looking for a signature performance in front of these home fans. He'll have a tough day dealing with a hot Dodgers lineup, but he's confident knowing his team's bats have also woken up over the last 10 games.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun two-game series and it could prove crucial for the Padres as they'll see the Dodgers for one more three-game series after this. San Diego actually leads the season series thus far at 5-3 and they're hoping to improve on their 26-29 home record. The Dodgers are actually winners on the road this season at 29-24 and are determined to even this rivalry up.

We'll give the edge to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the pitching matchup for how consistent and balanced Glasnow has been on the road. Matt Waldron has had his troubles at home and he can't afford to make mistakes against the team with the highest on-base percentage in the league. Look for both bullpens to get some work here as I anticipate a high-scoring game.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Los Angeles Dodgers to pick up this win on the road. I expect this series to be split at 1-1 when it's all over, but the pitching advantage for the Dodgers in this game will be too much for the Padres coupled with the production from the plate.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-134)