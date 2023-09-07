Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat has been adored and loved for her close connection to her fans as well as people she has met online. Besides that, her music has touched millions around the world and has been consistently on the top charts. Although, in the past months, the artist has put on a persona that her loving fans and supporters have deemed “distasteful,” at the very least.

Doja Cat has had controversies before but for an artist of her standing and reputation to cause an uproar among her supporters certainly garnered the internet's attention. The issue began when Doja stirred up heat with fans in a series of tweets that led to a lot of her supporters to begin unfollowing.

This was not the only thing that the “Need To Know” singer said that left a bad taste in her fans' mouths. Another instance of her questionable statements was when she called her fan-favorite albums Hot Pink and Planet Her were nothing but “cash-grabs” in a report from Page Six. Due to that statement, she lost well over 180,000 followers on Instagram and the conversation on where the “real Doja went,” lingered throughout social media.

However, as the rapper was spotted exiting the Victoria's Secret World Tour, a clip of a fan from the crowd asked if they could have an autograph. Doja can be seen and heard asking her security if she was allowed to and immediately made her way to the clamoring fans with a smile.

This behavior has led netizens on Twitter to believe “the old Doja is back,” due to this kind gesture that her supporters were accustomed to.