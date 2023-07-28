Once the favorites to sign Dalvin Cook, the Miami Dolphins face competition from their AFC East rivals. Dalvin Cook will visit with the New York Jets on Friday, and there are indications that Gang Green is in the best position to land the running back. That doesn't mean the Dolphins are out of contention to sign the former Minnesota Vikings star.

Cook is from Miami and attended college at Florida State. The 27-year-old is interested in the possibility of signing with the Dolphins and playing in his hometown.

“Yeah, I’m still weighing my options,” Cook said on “Good Morning Football” when asked about playing for the Dolphins. “This thing is not over. Playing in my hometown would mean so much for me, my community, for my family, just everything around me. Just a Cinderella story. It’s just something that would bring so much joy to the city and I know what I could bring to the city. It would be big for the city and myself.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cook doesn't have a visit scheduled with the Dolphins. He denied a report that he's turned down an offer from Miami.

Cook has admitted that he'll likely end up playing for an AFC East team. The four-time Pro Bowler is reportedly in talks to visit with the New England Patriots.

Adding Cook would bring some positive news to what's been a disastrous start to Dolphins training camp. Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus on Thursday that will require surgery to repair. It's not yet known when Ramsey will return, though he's expected to miss the start of the regular season/