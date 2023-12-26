The latest Waddle injury update is a big-time cause for concern down the stretch.

The Miami Dolphins won a thriller in South Beach on Sunday as they knocked off the contending Dallas Cowboys with a last-second field goal.

On Monday, Dolphins star Tyreek Hill took a minute out of his schedule to tease the Chiefs on social media. Hill also got 100% real about his role on the Dolphins after playing hurt on Sunday.

When the smoke cleared from Sunday's win, the Dolphins found themselves staring down the barrel of an injury report that included not-so-welcome information.

Dolphins Coach McDaniel's Injury Update

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel revealed the troubling news: Waddle has most likely suffered a high ankle injury of some kind.

High ankle sprains and similar injuries are known to keep those who suffer them out for weeks at a time, or at the very least to cause some sort of nagging discomfort or difficulty functioning in high pressure, high speed situations.

Waddle originally left Sunday's game with an eye injury. He also reportedly left due to what was originally called a shin injury.

Waddle's Spectacular Season in Jeopardy



The 5-foot-10, 182 pound speed merchant Waddle's season could take a turn for the worse if the injury deteriorates any further.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star and current Dolphins star has already set the bar incredibly high. Hill's running mate on the outside currently has 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on the season for the Dolphins. If Waddle is able to continue and play even to 75% or more of his ability, the ‘Fins and their coaching staff will breathe a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, the goal is to continue to positive momentum now heading toward what should be a hotly contested final two weeks and playoffs for McDaniel's surging Dolphins team.