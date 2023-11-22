Here's who you should start and sit from the Black Friday football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

A big AFC East matchup happens on an unusual day which is labeled as a “Black Friday” game where it will be the Miami Dolphins traveling to take on the New York Jets. This will be a strange game to say the least, but with any contest, it has major fantasy football implications behind it.

In terms of fantasy football owners, there's no doubt that there is more stock in the high-powered Dolphins than the sluggish Jets offense. Don't be surprised if there is more New York names on the sit list compared to the start list. However, even if Miami has the talent to put up 70 points on a team as they did against the Denver Broncos, the Jets defense is too good to allow that to happen.

On the other hand, could head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets defense outsmart the quick wit of Mike McDaniel and his creative offense? Time will tell, but people involved in fantasy football are foaming at the mouth wondering who to start and who to sit.

Some important information is that on New York's side, quarterback Zach Wilson has been demoted from starting quarterback to being the third on the depth chart. Tim Boyle will start the game Friday against Miami. Could it be a replication of last season where a sloppy Wilson-led team got invigorated by former Jet and current Dolphin Mike White?

Whatever the case may be, this should be an interesting game. Here are the players to start and sit from Friday's matchup between the Dolphins and Jets:

Dolphins-Jets Start ‘Em

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

This should be obvious right? It should be, but this is going out to the fantasy football owners that feel it'll be a tough matchup against a talented defensive back in Sauce Gardner who will more than likely shadow Dolphins playmaker Tyreek Hill.

There's no doubt that Gardner is gifted, but Hill is as well and remains the top play as a fantasy football receiver every week because it doesn't depend on the matchup. The Jets defense is still a great unit, but there's been few and far between of players that can maintain Hill since there's no way of stopping him. Hill is the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in fantasy football according to ESPN and it's for good reason.

The connection between him and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is stronger than ever before and it's going to continue after a great performance against the Las Vegas Raiders where he had 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. There should be no thought of sitting Hill.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Addressing the elephant in the room before talking about Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, you should be still concerned on rookie sensation De'Von Achane. He came back from an injured reserve stint in the win to the Raiders, but was re-injured in the process. His status for the game is questionable, which is why Mostert should be getting most of the opportunities Friday afternoon.

People seem to forget that Mostert has been an ultra-productive player for Miami as he has 691 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. While it was a mediocre fantasy football performance last weekend, he had a healthy 22 carries for 86 yards. He'll once again get tons of opportunity against a Jets run defense that shockingly ranks towards the middle of the pack in that statistic.

Dolphins D/ST

It's a juicy matchup for the Dolphins defense as they take on a new look for the Jets as they'll start Tim Boyle in the place of Zach Wilson. They had three interceptions last week with two of them coming from a healthy Jalen Ramsey.

Even though the pass defense should be successful, expect the Dolphins pass rush to have a nice day led by Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, and others. The Bills committed six sacks against a vulnerable Jets offensive line as Miami should be able to do the same as the secondary will lock down the passing attack.

Jets RB Breece Hall

Finally a Jets player! The only player from New York that should be in consideration to start confidently is running back Breece Hall. He has easily taken the lead back duties over Dalvin Cook and has performed well in that opportunity.

If the passing game won't work for the Jets, the rushing game will as Hall will have a big game and be the sole bright spot for the team Friday. He's seen double-digit carries in the past six games and has also been active in the passing game as well. Against a so-so Miami rushing defense according to NFL.com, Hall is well-worthy of the start.

Dolphins-Jets Sit ‘Em

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

While Hill should have a great game like always, other receiver Jaylen Waddle should be disappointing once again. Besides the productive game against the New England Patriots game from a couple weeks back where he scored more than 20 fantasy points, he's been in the single-digits since then.

It'll continue again this week as more of the offensive focus will be on getting the ball to Hill and establishing the running game. On the bright side, he does have great matchups in the rest of the schedule, besides the second Jets game.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

This might come as a shock since Hill is on the start list, but as said before, the Jets passing defense is elite and it's expected that Tagovailoa's numbers will show from it. It's not even that he'll have necessarily a bad game, but this could be a game-plan where McDaniel focuses on the running game to swerve the Jets and Tagovailoa will throw when he has to.

If you have no other choice but to start Tagovailoa, then that's fine. There's worse options, but there are also probably better ones on the waiver wire for just this week.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Sending prayers to the fantasy football owners who drafted Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in the late first round or early second round in drafts. It's not that the talent isn't there, it's just the quarterback play has been bad for New York.

People were hoping to see the birth of a new connection between Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, but not everybody gets what they want. It's best to stay away in this matchup as Wilson will have to face against arguably the best dynamic duo at cornerback in Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. After a 0.9 point performance last week in PPR formats, it'll be understandable if you stay away from Wilson.

Jets QB Tim Boyle

Another obvious pick. However, people are probably thinking “Could it be worse than Zach Wilson?” Yes, it could, but also, the offense should be around the same in terms of production. Against a surging Dolphins defense helmed by coordinator Vic Fangio, facing Boyle is a juicy matchup in Miami's eyes.

If you're running out of options at quarterback, literally choose anybody else but Boyle at the position. Good luck.