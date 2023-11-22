Robert Saleh saw enough after Josh Allen and the Bills demolished his Jets and Zach Wilson completely understands the decision.

When Josh Allen was outgunning Zach Wilson and the Buffalo Bills secondary was just toying with the New York Jets, Robert Saleh had seen enough. He made the call to bench Zach Wilson and put him on the third string. All of this was to keep their postseason hopes alive and hopefully get Aaron Rodgers back. A lot of fans were quite sorry for the quarterback after the demotion but it was necessary. But, Wilson knew that it was coming due to his performance. He unveiled his feelings after the call was made, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I don't think I was scapegoated. Absolutely not. You've got to look at the situation. We're not scoring touchdowns,” was the declaration that Zach Wilson made after Robert Saleh relegated him to third-string duties.

His observations were proven right when the Jets faced the Bills. Josh Allen scored three touchdowns to bury the Saleh and his squad. The best Wilson could do was throw seven completions on 15 attempts and lead them to a single touchdown. His interception during a time when the Jets needed a scoring outburst also did not help.

Despite all of this, Wilson respects the Jets' decision to bench him, “Regardless of what I'm doing, my job as a quarterback is to help us score points. I can sit here and say I've had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you're not scoring touchdowns, it doesn't matter. It really doesn't. And I get that.”

There is a lot of optimism in the Jets offense as a new quarterback hopes to lead them into glory.