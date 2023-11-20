Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended Tua Tagovailoa after an up-and-down day against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Miami Dolphins came away with a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a bit of an up-and-down day, but head coach Mike McDaniel said he was happy with the performance from his quarterback while explaining what Jaylen Waddle had to do with the interception he threw.

“I was very very happy with Tua,” Mike McDaniel said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He's so hard on himself. He may have had his best Thursday practice this week. The pick he threw, the timing of the play, Waddle had to make a decision and at very moment he threw it, Waddle went underneath and Tua threw it over the top.”

It is clear that McDaniel is not concerned with Tua Tagovailoa's performance in the win over the Raiders. Tagovailoa completed 28-of-39 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and the aforementioned interception on a throw to Jaylen Waddle.

It was not the prettiest of wins, but the Dolphins moved to 7-3 on the season by beating the Raiders and are in good position in the AFC East.

The New York Jets are up next for the Dolphins, on the road in the first ever Black Friday NFL game. It is a chance for the Dolphins to pick up a division win and take an even stronger grasp of the AFC East division.

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins fare when facing top teams, which is what they have struggled with this season. Tests remain on the schedule against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

For now, the Dolphins are feeling good and McDaniel is confident in his quarterback.