As the Miami Dolphins try to battle through a tough season, they’ve got a concussion-prone quarterback. Also, they may lose another stud defender in the offseason. And the Dolphins also have a reason why Tyreek Hill’s numbers are down — and it’s not his injury, according to a post on X by Barry Jackson.

“Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker said Tyreek's performance is NOT being affected by wrist injury. Said Waddle/Hill “are starting to realize how perfect we have to be” to get them open and involved with the way teams are defending them and jamming them at line.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill having tough year

After back-to-back years of totaling 1,700-plus yards in the Dolphins’ offense, Hill has fallen off pace in 2024. He’s averaging 51.3 yards per game, which would have him finish the year with only 873 yards. Also, he has just two scores, putting him on pace to finish with four. And the most recent score came via play-call manufacturing on first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

All of these numbers come from a player who boasted in the preseason that he deserved to be voted as the best player in the NFL. Hill commented “fo sho” on the Up & Adams Show.

“Yeah!” he said. “Fo sho. I’m him! I’m him! My argument is Pat (Mahomes) is great. He’s great, obviously, for his team. They won back-to-back Super Bowls. Yada yada. They did their thing.”

Man, those comments aren’t aging well.

Now we see the Dolphins don’t seem to be able to find ways to get Hill open because of getting jammed at the line of scrimmage. What were the defensive coordinators in the NFL doing for 34 games when Hill put up Madden numbers? Nobody tried to jam him? Surely that can’t be true.

Maybe the Dolphins aren’t willing to force-feed him the ball like they did last year in a silly effort to get him 2,000 yards — as Tua admitted to Sports Illustrated.

“Last year, we were, in a way, really trying to help Tyreek get to that 2,000-yard mark,” Tua said. “It wasn't like we were trying to hide that. It was pretty obvious. Trying to feed him the ball and whatnot.”

Tyreek Hill said 2024 has been challenging

Whatever the case, Hill said this has been a tough year, according to espn.com.

“This process is hard, bro,” Hill said. “Losing sucks. Everybody wants to think, ‘Oh, it's time to make plays, it's time to go outside the scheme.' Nah man, we just got to stick together as a team and just trust the process.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said defenses have been extra careful to prevent Hill from hitting big plays this season. That has forced the Dolphins to get better on offense, including more blocking from Hill.

Tua’s 2024 injury didn’t help Hill. During the four games without Tua, Hill had just 14 catches for 40 yards. It stands as his worst four-game stretch since his rookie season.