The Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10. It was the team’s first victory since Week 5 and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first win since the season opener. Playing in just his third game since recovering from a concussion, Tagovailoa took a knee to the ear hole on a tackle attempt after throwing an interception in the second quarter. Despite the concerning moment Tua said he felt fine after the game.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa addressed the media and doubled down on his decision to make a head-first tackle. “It didn’t feel as bad as what it probably looked like… I wasn’t going to just jump out of the way for him to run down the sideline and potentially score… You gotta make decisions and I shoulda never threw that pick in the first place,” Tagovailoa said via NFL insider Ari Meirov on X.

Tagovailoa defiantly said “I wouldn’t do anything differently” when discussing the play. “I’d make the tackle. That’s what I gotta do. It is what it is,” Tua said.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa got Miami back in the win column on Monday night

Tagovailoa suffered a frightening concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins placed Tua on the IR giving him time to recover. He sat out four weeks and returned to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 after clearing the concussion protocol. While some former players and fans urged Tagovailoa to retire given his history with head injuries, the Dolphins’ fifth-year passer never considered leaving football and didn’t intend to change the way he played.

That decision was on full display against the Rams on Monday night. After Christian Rozeboom picked Tua off and returned the ball 30 yards, Tagovailoa got low and went head-first into the linebacker’s legs. He succeeded in stopping Rozeboom from scoring. And fortunately he wasn’t injured on the play.

Tagovailoa has embraced the inherent risk in his choice to continue playing. Given the nature of football, these injury scares will likely pop up each week. But Tua has made it clear that he wants to be on the field and, prior to Week 10, he revealed that the doctors treating him for his concussion didn’t advise him to retire.

With the Monday night victory over the Rams the Dolphins improved to 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in games started by Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will take on the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 11.