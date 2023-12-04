Upon his return from injury, Achane scored twice against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a 45-15 Dolphins win.

Is De'Von Achane on his way to the Hall of Fame??? That's an insane question to ask about the Miami Dolphins rookie running back after he's been on the field for six NFL games, but he's at least in Hall of Fame territory with his accomplishments during that short stint.

Upon his return from playing only four total snaps over the last six games, Achane scored twice against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a 45-15 Dolphins win. With that he has nine touchdowns in his first six NFL games, matching Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers and 1920 debutant Ockie Anderson, per Dante Koplowitz-Fleming.

The trio trails only Eric Dickerson who scored 10 touchdowns in his first six NFL games in 1983. He scored 20 total touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie. Sayers also scored 20 but did it in 14 games, while Anderson scored 11 in 11 games.

Achane finding his groove

It is remarkable to see a rookie look so fluid in an offense especially after nearly two months off. Achane rushed for only four yards in the first half on Sunday but was able to flip a switch and find a rhythm in the second half, finishing with 73 yards on the ground.

In total, Achane gained 103 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches, marking his fourth game with over 100 scrimmage yards. Achane rushed for over 100 yards in the other three games but used a season-high 30 receiving yards to get over the century mark in Week 13.

As the Dolphins continue to battle injuries, it's nice to see Achane back on the field. The electrifying rookie quickly became a fan favorite and an easy pick-up for fantasy footballers. He showed that those first three breakout games were no fluke and he is as legit a running back as you'll find in the NFL right now.

Miami lost two of its last three games before a Week 10 bye and was held to under 300 yards of offense in both losses. In the three games since the bye, the Dolphins are 3-0 and average over 400 yards of total offense per game.

Both De'Von Achane and the Dolphins are finding their grooves.