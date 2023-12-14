Will De'Von Achane play in Week 15?

With the Miami Dolphins set to battle the New York Jets in Week 15, running back De'Von Achane is reportedly dealing with a toe injury, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Achane has impressed in 2023. Injuries have unfortunately played a role in his season, but Achane's been a pivotal part of Miami's offense when healthy.

The 22-year-old has rushed for 581 yards and two touchdowns across seven games so far in his rookie campaign. Achane has also recorded 18 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Achane's versatility and speed make him a threat for opponents.

His status for Week 15 is uncertain at the moment. Florio notes that Achane's toe injury is a new development, so the Dolphins will closely monitor the situation prior to the game on Sunday.

Dolphins trying to bounce back vs. Jets

Miami now holds a 9-4 record after losing to the Tennessee Titans 28-27 in Week 14. The Dolphins rushing attack led the offensive charge, with Raheem Mostert recording 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Achane added 47 yards. QB Tua Tagovailoa did not throw a touchdown or interception and finished with 240 passing yards.

Defensively, however, the Dolphins had trouble containing Derrick Henry and the Titans. Henry only rushed for 34 yards, but he scored twice. QB Will Levis threw for 327 yards in the Titans' victory.

The Dolphins have still enjoyed a strong season overall. Miami's game against the Jets will be their final contest versus a non-contender in the regular season, however. Following the Jets game, the Dolphins will face the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills to close out the 2023 campaign.

The Dolphins still project to be a playoff team but will be challenged moving forward.