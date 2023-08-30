Amidst rumors that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to grant running back Jonathan Taylor's request to be traded, Miami Dolphins' general manager Chris Grier is setting the record straight on rumored trade talks between the Colts and Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been one of the primary teams linked to Taylor, but one rumor that came out Wednesday said the Colts asked for Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and more in exchange for Taylor, per Barry Jackson.

As @HolderStephen reported, Packers were mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor, besides the Dolphins. And can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including Waddle & more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023

Grier quickly cleared up that under no circumstances would Waddle be available in a trade, saying, “Jaylen Waddle would not be available, no mater who they’re calling to talk about,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

However, Chris Grier did confirm that there were talks between the Colts and Dolphins, but that these talks did not lead anywhere serious. “In terms of being close, there was nothing really close.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier confirmed he had “exploratory talks” with the Colts but says there was no “exchange of offers” between the two sides: “In terms of being close, there was nothing really close.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 30, 2023

Since the Colts were unable to get a trade done, they have since placed Jonathan Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Taylor will have to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season and Deon Jackson will most likely fill in as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson makes his debut.

For Grier and the Dolphins, they have a couple of backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. who played under Mike McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers before following him to Miami. Though Miami might have been interested in adding Taylor, it's safe to say they had zero intentions on including Waddle in any deal.