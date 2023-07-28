Just as the Miami Dolphins were beginning training camp, Jalen Ramsey suffered an injury that will keep him out for at least the beginning of the season. After undergoing surgery, Ramsey sent a message to Dolphins fans before his begins his long journey back.

Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a full torn meniscus. While he does not yet have a firm timetable, Ramsey is certain to miss Miami's training camp. While his injury is likely to cost him regular season games, Ramsey is trying to keep a positive attitude as he enters his first season with the Dolphins.

“Surgery went well,” Ramsey tweeted with a praying emoji. “To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever. This will just (be) part of the greater story down the stretch. Adversity is opportunity!”

The Dolphins went out and traded for Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. In what is now his final year with the Rams, Ramsey racked up 88 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions on the way to his sixth Pro Bowl. Ramsey is also a three-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

When Miami traded for him, the Dolphins made a clear statement that they want to contend in 2023. They'll now have to wait to get their prized trade chip on the field. Jalen Ramsey surely would've liked to start his Miami tenure on a better foot. However, now facing rehab, Ramsey seems eager to get past any obstacle and prove why the Dolphins made a smart decision in acquiring him.