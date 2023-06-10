Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is putting on the full-court press when it comes to recruiting free agent running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings this past week. Naturally, Ramsey threw it back to his college days, snapping a picture of himself in Florida State gear, which just so happens to be the university that Cook attended.

Ramsey included the caption, “Wore @FSUfootball stuff today for good energy” with a wide-eyed emoji to boot.

The All-Pro corner, who was traded to the Dolphins back in March, knows exactly what he's doing.

Ramsey also responded to the NFL's Instagram post informing the masses that the Vikings had released Cook, posting a reply that said, “3 0 5” with another wide-eyed emoji.

Cook, for his part, has returned the favor, liking the picture of Ramsey in Seminoles gear, as well as an ESPN picture showing him in a Dolphins jersey.

The star running back clearly has interest in going to Miami, as he was born and raised in Florida.

Not only would it be a homecoming of sorts for Cook, but he would also be joining a Dolphins offense that features explosive playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Chosen Anderson.

Additionally, the Dolphins defense, which brought in Ramsey via trade and hired mastermind Vic Fangio, figures to be among the best units in the league.

The Dolphins were reported as a Cook suitor both before and after his release from the Vikings.

When asked directly about Cook, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered a cheeky answer, though it was largely an attempt to avoid tampering, as the release had not yet been made official.

Cook seems to want the Dolphins. Miami seems to want him back.

It makes too much sense not to happen.