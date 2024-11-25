Through Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hasn't been as productive as he would've hoped for.

Whether it be poor quarterback play following Tua Tagovailoa's stint on IR, other injuries, or the number of offensive playmakers he competes for with targets, Waddle has had a season to forget.

However, Waddle finally had his breakout game against the Patriots, aiding in the Dolphins' third straight win. And following the win, Waddle had a very confident response to his slow start to the year, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“We've got a lot of playmakers on the team, so somebody is normally gonna have a day,” Waddle said in his postgame conference. “If it's not [Jonnu Smith], then it's [Tyreek Hill], then it's [De'Von Achane], [Raheem Mostert], we've got a lot of playmakers. That's what makes this offense so great. We've got guys that can make plays anytime.”

While fantasy football managers might not love Waddle's response, in real-life football, his perspective is the right one to have. When opposing defenses have to worry about so many playmakers, especially with the speed this offense possesses, these players need to know they might not get the ball each game. And while the Dolphins haven't had the best season thus far, their three-game winning streak is nothing to scoff at.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle not worried about individual goals

As a four-year veteran on the Dolphins, Waddle isn't a selfish player, and he made note of that following the team's win against their divisional opponent on Sunday.

“I was more frustrated from the losses than individual goals,” Waddle said. “That's more like a media thing, really.”

So, it's safe to say Waddle is less frustrated now that the Dolphins are back on track after facing six losses from Week 2-9.

Now, it's easy to say one isn't frustrated amid a three-game winning streak, but it'll be interesting to see if Waddle continues this humble perspective if the Dolphins start to revert to their early-season selves.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa clearly helped Miami's offense, and with Waddle's performance highly linked to the quarterback's performance, it's not shocking to hear the wide receiver is in good spirits.