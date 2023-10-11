The Miami Dolphins offense has been out of this world through the first five games of the season, which included a 70-point showing against the Denver Broncos. As of late, rookie running back De'Von Achane has burst onto the scene. However, Achane has now been placed on IR with a knee injury and will be out for the next four games at least. In fact, since the Dolphins have a Week 10 bye, the earliest he will return to the field is in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Sources: Dolphins placing RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve due to his knee. Achane now will miss the Dolphins’ next four games – Carolina, at Philadelphia, New England, at Kansas City. With the team’s bye in Week 10, he will be eligible to next play Week 11 vs. the Raiders.'

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Achane's season has been terrific. In Week 1, he sat out and in Week 2 he had just five yards on one carry. But Week 3 was his breakout as he had 18 carries for 203 yards and a pair of scores against the Broncos. After that, Achane had 101 yards on just eight carries against the Buffalo Bills and 151 yards on 11 carries against the New York Giants, so Achane has quickly become a vital part of the Dolphins offense.

With Achane sidelined for the foreseeable future, it will be a mixture of Raheem Mostert, Chris Brooks, and Jeff Wilson Jr., who is set to return from his injury soon. The Dolphins also added Jake Funk to the practice squad, but replacing the stellar production of Achane will be difficult.