With a Miami Dolphins Week 7 game looming against the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes of the football world will be on the Dolphins Sunday night. Ahead of the Dolphins-Eagles game, we'll be making our Dolphins Week 7 predictions.

Miami has been one of the best teams in the NFL thus far. However, the Dolphins were blown out in their biggest test of the season against the Buffalo Bills. This matchup against the Eagles is another challenge for Mike McDaniel's team. Miami has a very talented offense with a ton of speed. Tua Tagovailoa has led the offense and has played at an MVP level. Tyreek Hill has proven himself as one of the best players in the league, with 42 receptions for 814 yards and six touchdowns through six games.

With that said, let's move on to our Dolphins Week 7 predictions.

Tua Tagovailoa outperforms Jalen Hurts, strengthens MVP case

Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts should have a great quarterback battle on Sunday. The two quarterbacks were teammates in college at Alabama. Both had great moments in college and have played well at the pro level. Hurts has Tagovailoa beat in terms of success in the NFL. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl and was the runner-up for MVP last season.

On the other hand, Tagovailoa has shown flashes of being a top-tier quarterback but also dealt with injuries. This season, he has been healthy and is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award. Whoever plays better between Hurts and Tagovailoa will significantly impact which team wins the game.

Both are having a good season, but Tagovailoa has been better. The Dolphins offense has been clicking, with Tagovailoa delivering great passes to his talented receivers, Hill and Jaylen Waddle, downfield. Tagovailoa should outshine Hurts with a dominant performance against Philadelphia.

Raheem Mostert continues his success on the ground

Raheem Mostert is having a great season as the starting running back for Miami. Even when rookie De'Von Achane was healthy, Mostert still maintained good numbers. This season, he has rushed for 429 yards and nine touchdowns on 75 carries. Mostert also has 18 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

He has been highly impactful with his elite speed. The 31-year-old has been one of the best running backs in the league this season. He leads the league in rushing touchdowns and has been tough for defenses to stop. Miami's passing attack garners a ton of the defense's attention, which opens up Mostert and the rushing game.

While the Eagles have an elite defense, Mostert should have a good game on the ground and continue his great season.

Dolphins defense forces multiple Eagles turnovers

Despite most of the attention going toward the offense, Miami's defense is a solid unit. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey hasn't played this season but began practicing this week with limited participation. However, Ramsey will remain out on Sunday.

The Dolphins could also be without cornerback Xavien Howard, who is questionable with a groin injury. Missing their top two cornerbacks would make it tough to cover the Eagles' elite receivers, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.

Although Philadelphia has a potent offense, the team has been prone to some turnovers this season. Hurts has thrown seven interceptions, including three against the New York Jets last week. Miami's defense should force multiple turnovers against the Eagles, as they have not been great at taking care of the ball.