Two of the most explosive teams in the NFL will clash in arguably the biggest Sunday Night Football game yet. The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 5-1 Miami Dolphins will play in Sunday's prime-time game in Week 7. Both teams have some of the best players in the league and have their eyes firmly set on the Lombardi Trophy. It is sure to lead to an epic performance. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch Sunday Night Football.

When and where is the game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Oct. 22 for the game that will take place in Philadelphia, Pa. The venue is Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles

NBC will be broadcasting the Sunday Night Football game. You can stream it with their live-streaming platform, Peacock. It can also be viewed on fuboTV.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pa.

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Eagles -2.5 | O/U 51.5

Dolphins storylines

The Miami Dolphins have the most dynamic offense in football. They have a league-leading 30 offensive touchdowns this season, eight more than the next-best team. The passing game has been elite for a couple of years now. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL. Speed kills and the Dolphins are a prime example of that.

The only question surrounding the pass offense was whether or not Tua Tagovailoa could stay healthy. The quarterback has seemingly taken the proper steps to do so, and it has led to an MVP-caliber season so far. Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards (1,876) and is tied for the lead in passing touchdowns (14).

There were also questions about the team's ground game coming into the year. Their rushing attack was amongst the worst in the league the last few seasons, and they didn't make any splashy moves in the offseason at running back.

That didn't matter, though, as the rushing attack has burst onto the scene as the league's best in 2023. The Dolphins lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,091) and rushing touchdowns (15). De'Von Achane, currently on Injured Reserve, looks like the steal of the draft, and Raheem Mostert has stepped up in his second year in Miami.

The Dolphins lead the NFL in both rushing and passing touchdowns with 15 a piece, illustrating not only a balanced offense, but a truly elite one. A big part of this has been because of improvement on the offensive line.

The team really doesn't have any glaring weakness on the offensive side of the ball, but their defense has been another story. It has not mattered as they have outscored everybody, but the defense is only 26th in points allowed.

There is hope for improvement, though. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is nearing a return. The Dolphins gave up a third-round pick to acquire the superstar, and he is expected to immediately shut down half of the field upon his return from injury. Ramsey won't play on Sunday, but he will give the team a big boost when he is back.

Eagles storylines

Like the Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles have a potent offense with Super Bowl potential. The difference is that the Eagles have Super Bowl experience, losing in the big game last year to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts is again leading the way in Philadelphia. The “tush push” has become an unstoppable play in the NFL, and no one does it better than Hurts. The quarterback already has five rushing touchdowns, largely due to this form of the quarterback sneak. In fact, the Eagles are so good at the play that the league is considering banning the move.

While Miami leads the league in rushing, Philadelphia does it more frequently, and they are nearly as effective. The Eagles are second in both rushing attempts (201) and rushing yards (900). Previously relying on by-committee backfields, D'Andre Swift has given the team a true lead-back. They do still utilize Kenneth Gainwell, though, a running back who is one of the best backups in football.

Again, similarly to the Dolphins, the Eagles also have a great wide receiver room. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith form a great duo, and the room got even deeper with the signing of Julio Jones. The future Hall of Famer isn't the player he used to be, but he will bring leadership and a big-body possession receiver skillset that can help the team.

Even though the Eagle offense is good, no one matches what the Dolphins can do on that end. Luckily for Eagles fans, Philadelphia does have the edge on defense. Regression was expected from a stacked unit last year after Javon Hargrave left in free agency.

Instead, Jalen Carter has filled his spot at defensive tackle perfectly. The mountain of a man was arguably the best player in college football last year and only slipped in the draft after he was present on the night of a fatal car crash near the University of Georgia campus. The incident created character concerns, but the tackle has already displayed his incredible talent in his young NFL career.

Carter is a part of one of the best front sevens in the NFL that also features Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox, all stars in their own right.

Both teams are legit Super Bowl contenders, and a win in this game gives either team bragging rights as the best team in the NFL thus far.