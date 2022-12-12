By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins appear to lose an offensive weapon in Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, with running back Jeff Wilson Jr. getting carted into the locker room in the second period due to an apparent hip injury.,

His return to the game is currently uncertain, as announced by the Dolphins via their official Twitter account.

Injury Update | Jeff Wilson Jr. has a hip injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022

Wilson was able to walk off the field and entered the blue tent for further medical evaluation but he eventually got carried by a cart on the sidelines and into the locker room. With Wilson currently out, the Dolphins will have to rely on Raheem Mostert for most of their needs on the ground. Before leaving the game, Wilson collected 26 rushing yards on four carries, while not figuring at all in the passing attack with zero targets to show.

The Dolphins entered the half trailing the Chargers by 10 points (17-7) and if they won’t have Wilson for the rest of the game, Tua Tagovailoa might have more work to do in the passing attack. So far, the Dolphins are now having much success through the air, but with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield, Miami is a constant threat to put up points in bunches and erase big leads in the process.

Wilson started Week 14 with 212 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 40 carries so far, as he has only played four games prior to the date with Los Angeles.

As a team, the Dolphins are in the bottom-10 in the NFL in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns per contest.