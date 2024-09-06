The Miami Dolphins are ready to start the 2024 season on a hot streak. Miami will need its top weapons, like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, to be at their best right away if they want to compete in the AFC this year. Mike McDaniel has a plan for both his offense and defense heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland spoke about how having veterans on Miami's defense has helped him in a recent interview on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“For me personally having you know all the veterans and all the vet leadership and their experiences just help me grow more as a player,” Holland said. “I can ask them you know specific situations that I may not have been in that they’re in, or they have been in. Especially guys like Po, who’ve been in for 12 years or Calais, who’s been in the league for 17 years.”

Campbell is going on his 17th season in the NFL has played for the Cardinals, Jaguars, Ravens, Falcons, and now returning back to Miami to play for the Dolphins, which is where he played his college football at Miami.

“Asking them about you know players that they’ve played against when I was a kid, when I was watching. Like asking Calais what his favorite memory was playing and he said when he sacked Brett Favre,” Holland said. “I was in like sixth grade when Brett Favre played. I might’ve been younger, I was so young when Brett Favre was playing.”

Campbell, who is now 38, had recalled the sack a few years ago while on The VonCast Show with Von Miller. Jevon Holland was actually 9 years old at the time of Calais Campbell’s sack on Brett Favre in 2009.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey becomes highest paid CB in NFL after contract extension

The Dolphins have a good mix of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Miami boasts young talented players like Holland, veterans like Campbell, and established superstars like Jalen Ramsey.

Miami rewarded Ramsey with a contract extension on Friday, which makes him the highest paid CB in the NFL.

“Dolphins wanted to reward Jalen Ramsey, and have been discussing an extension for several weeks,” Schefter wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter. “Once Denver’s Patrick Surtain II reset the CB market, they were able to create a new bench mark and reward their seven-time Pro-Bowl CB with a record-setting contract.”

Ramsey's extension is a three-year, $24.1 million per year deal.

This is an interesting time for Ramsey to get a new deal. Ramsey has been dealing with a hamstring issue, though he recently gave a positive update ahead of Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Miami is betting on Ramsey to continue to play at an elite level for the next several seasons.