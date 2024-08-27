The Miami Dolphins' opener is an intrastate matchup against Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving Tyreek Hill and Miami's passing offense a chance to show what it can do in Week One.

The Dolphins' passing offense will be without offseason addition Odell Beckham Jr., however, as the team announced that he will spend the beginning of the season on the PUP (Physically Unable To Perform) List. The move will keep him out for at least the first four games of the season.

The Beckham move came amid Tua Tagovailoa's stark admission about the Dolphins' offensive line. Tagovailoa also indicated his personal desire to move on from recent drama involving ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Beckham Jr.'s NFL impact at age 31

Beckham Jr. caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season with Coach John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with exceptional leaping ability, Beckham Jr. is expected to provide a red zone threat alongside speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa's high flying offensive attack.

“The team knew when it signed OBJ in May this was a possibility due to an offseason procedure he had,” reporter Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “He's worked hard to get, but ultimately, the team felt the best path for him was to spend a few more weeks to ease into game action so he is healthy for the duration of the season.”

Dolphins schedule inviting for Beckham Jr. return

The Dolphins' fifth opponent of the season is the New England Patriots, led by rookie coach Jerod Mayo and perhaps by rookie quarterback Drake Maye, depending on whether he beats out Jacoby Brissett for the starting job in Foxboro, Massachusetts or not.

The following week, the Dolphins will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Indiana, a game that has the potential to be a shootout between the Dolphins' high powered offense and the Colts' improving offense led by sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson.