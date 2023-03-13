Just one day after the blockbuster trade to land former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins have made yet another move to strengthen the defense. This comes in the signing of Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Dolphins are giving former Titans’ LB David Long Jr. a two-year, $11 million deal, per source.” wrote Schefter.

David Long, who is now heading into his fifth NFL season, was one of the most sought-after linebackers in this year’s free-agent class. He now finds a new home with the Dolphins.

Over his first four NFL seasons, Long has become one of the league’s most underrated linebackers. Through 50 career games, he has recorded 230 total tackles, 137 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 defended passes, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

This past season, his final year in Tennessee, Long was limited to just 12 games. But when healthy, he played arguably the best football of his career. Through 12 starts, he recorded 86 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five defended passes.

With the addition of David Long, the Dolphins now have a veteran with proven upside in the linebacker room. Given that he can continue to be successful in the new system, he could be a key addition to the defense.

Along with signing David Long, the Dolphins have also brought back a familiar face to the defense. This comes with the re-signing of linebacker Duke Riley, who has spent the last two seasons with the team.

With their recent moves on defense, the Dolphins are looking to build an elite unit. Following the move to sign Long, after trading for Ramsey, this defense could soon become elite.