The Miami Dolphins officially have a new defensive coordinator, with the team welcoming Vic Fangio as the new architect of its stop unit.

We have named Vic Fangio as our defensive coordinator. Welcome to Miami, Vic! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UuJ2bxGKLY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 15, 2023

The Dolphins had long been linked to Vic Fangio even before they made the partnership official. And also prior to that, Fangio signed a short contract with the Philadelphia Eagles to help their offense prepare for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately, that did not work out as well as what both parties expected, with Patrick Mahomes and company coming out on top in the end. Nevertheless, Fangio will now be turning all his attention to helping the Dolphins’ defense.

Miami finished with a 9-8 record in the 2022 NFL season and even made it to the playoffs as a wild card. However, the Dolphins’ defense was a major issue for the most part of the campaign. While their offense was 11th in the league in scoring, their defense was 24th with 24.1 points allowed per contest. Their total offense was top-10 in the league, while their total defense was 19th, giving up 342.6 total yards per outing.

Fangio has extensive experience in the defensive coordinator role in the NFL, having worked with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and with the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2018. He also served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

It also appears that Dolphins players are excited to work with Fangio.

“I feel like the defense definitely going to elevate, man. I feel like every defense he had it was in the top-5,” Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard told Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network earlier this February.