The Miami Dolphins emerged as one of the more successful teams during the 2022 season, going 9-8 and earning their first playoff berth since 2016. However, the Dolphins would fall to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round as their defense failed the team.

Now, as coach Mike McDaniel prepares for his second season in Miami, he’s vetting a familiar name to determine his fit with the franchise: longtime defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio is expected to receive “strong consideration” for the defensive coordinator job left vacant after Josh Boyer was let go, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

However, it’s not clear whether Fangio would be interested in the Dolphins’ opening. Fangio’s last coaching role was as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but prior to that he was head coach of the Denver Broncos for three seasons. It would be unsurprising if Fangio is still hoping to land a head-coaching gig and improve on his career 19-30 record.

For the Dolphins, Fangio could be the key to them elevating themselves from a playoff contender to a perennial playoff team.

In 2022, Miami ranked 24th in points scored against (23.5 PPG) as opponents scored on 37.5% of their drives. For reference, the Eagles (who finished the regular season 14-3) ranked eighth in points scored against (20.2 PPG) during the regular season and opponents scored on 32.4 percent of their drives.

Of course, there’s plenty of time between now and the start of the 2023 season and the Dolphins don’t hold a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. So, there may be no rush to sign Vic Fangio.

Nonetheless, it’s a story to keep an eye on as it develops, with Miami on the cusp of dominance.